Gavin and Stacey - The Quiz

Published: 19th February 2020 18:39

Friday 29th May

GAVIN AND STACEY: THE QUIZ

at The Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier

Doors open at 7pm

Quiz starts at 8pm

Curry & Quiz - £6 per person

PLEASE NOTE that a member of your team will need a mobile phone or tablet device to enable your team to take part in the quiz.

We've only gone and put together the most crackin' Gavin and Stacey quiz that's ever been made.

Allow us to be the quizmasters while you cast your mind back to the television gold that was created by James Corden & Ruth Jones.

Book here.

