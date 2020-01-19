Hampshire Farmers' Market Dates 2020
Hampshire Farmers Markets can be found throughout Hampshire every weekend, with a great range of producers providing local, fresh food.
The market visits Portsmouth once at month at Palmerston Road in Palmerston Road.
Markets in 2020:
19th January 2020
16th February 2020
15th March 2020
19th April 2020
17th May 2020
21st June 2020
19th July 2020
16th August 2020
20th September 2020
18th October 2020
15th November 2020
20th December 2020
