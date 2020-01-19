Hampshire Farmers' Market Dates 2020

Published: 2nd January 2020 20:17

Hampshire Farmers Markets can be found throughout Hampshire every weekend, with a great range of producers providing local, fresh food.

The market visits Portsmouth once at month at Palmerston Road in Palmerston Road.

Markets in 2020:

19th January 2020

16th February 2020

15th March 2020

19th April 2020

17th May 2020

21st June 2020

19th July 2020

16th August 2020

20th September 2020

18th October 2020

15th November 2020

20th December 2020

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.