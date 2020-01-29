Military & General Antiques Fair

Published: 29th January 2020 20:13

Join the Jolly Sailor in Southsea for their Military & General Antiques Fair where they will be showcasing a collection of historic collectors items.

Come and buy and sell your collectibles and antiques tea coffee and breakfast rolls available from 9am.

Sunday 2nd February from 9am until 12 noon.

Find out more on the Facebook page.

