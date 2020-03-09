Craft in the Tower Back for Spring Exhibition

Published: 9th March 2020 22:23

After their winter break, local artists’ group, Crafts in the Tower, will be back at Old Portsmouth’s Square Tower on Sunday 15th March. They will have a display of works with a hopeful glance forward to Spring and Easter.

Jeweller Rachel Bailey has been making pendants featuring mad March hares to celebrate the changing season. Ceramicist Diana Wren is looking forward to Easter with some baby chicks. She also has some more surreal variations on the egg theme. Donna Holmes will be displaying her amazing fabric sculptures of larger than life animals. Kelly Hickman has gold and silver gilded shells.

Other regular favourites will be there once more, so visitors can admire hand crafted designer jewellery, handmade objects in beautiful fabrics and curious patchwork and locally created paintings. There will be art photographs and hand produced prints. On a more practical note, you can buy attractive and useful works in wood, ceramic and glass.

The exhibition runs from 11am to 4pm and admission is free. The tea rooms will be open.

