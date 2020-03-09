  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"I chose AboutMyArea because initially it has the most effective local promotion. It has gained the largest local following of all the community sites, and I am impressed with the way Haley promotes a..." more
- Howard Jones, Kip McGrath
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Craft in the Tower Back for Spring Exhibition

Published: 9th March 2020 22:23

After their winter break, local artists’ group, Crafts in the Tower, will be back at Old Portsmouth’s Square Tower on Sunday 15th March.  They will have a display of works with a hopeful glance forward to Spring and Easter.

Jeweller Rachel Bailey has been making pendants featuring mad March hares to celebrate the changing season. Ceramicist Diana Wren is looking forward to Easter with some baby chicks.  She also has some more surreal variations on the egg theme.  Donna Holmes will be displaying her amazing fabric sculptures of larger than life animals.  Kelly Hickman has gold and silver gilded shells.

Other regular favourites will be there once more, so visitors can admire hand crafted designer jewellery, handmade objects in beautiful fabrics and curious patchwork and locally created paintings. There will be art photographs and hand produced prints. On a more practical note, you can buy attractive and useful works in wood, ceramic and glass.

The exhibition runs from 11am to 4pm and admission is free.  The tea rooms will be open.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies