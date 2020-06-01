Portchester Market to Re-start This Week With Social Distancing Measures

Published: 1st June 2020 18:47

Portchester’s town centre market is to re-start from this Wednesday (June 3) with social distancing measures in place to protect both shoppers and market traders.

The popular market stopped trading at the start of the lockdown in March but stalls will be out again from Wednesday ahead of a more general opening of other non-essential shops and businesses on June 15. Government advice on the opening of non-essential shops can be found on the Council’s website at www.fareham.gov.uk/coronavirus/latestadvice.aspx.

The market traders have introduced a number of measures to ensure social distancing is maintained in the market, which operates from 9am to 3pm.

The measures include:

Hand sanitiser on all stalls for customers and traders to use

All traders to wear masks and gloves

All stalls to serve from the main aisle with back of stalls to be covered

Signs advising of social distance requirements

Marking to indicate a social distance between traders and public

Disinfectant spray to be available on all stalls

Contactless paying machines to be used where possible

Executive Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Seán Woodward, said: “Following the successful re-start of the Fareham Market this week I am delighted that the Portchester Market is also able to begin again. The traders have worked very hard to make the markets safe and I am grateful to them for the work they have put in.

“Portchester Market is a hub for the community and I know a lot of people in the town will be delighted that it is back. It is important that everyone who visits the market keeps to the social distancing guidelines and follows the instructions of the traders in trying to keep everyone safe.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.