  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"I chose AboutMyArea because initially it has the most effective local promotion. It has gained the largest local following of all the community sites, and I am impressed with the way Haley promotes a..." more
- Howard Jones, Kip McGrath
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Port Solent’s Sunday Waterside Market Returns

Published: 7th July 2020 21:45

Port Solent’s popular Sunday Waterside Market is making a return from 12 July 2020 following its suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors can enjoy walking through stalls of beautiful home furnishings, quirky gifts, stylish jewellery and impressive homemade crafts on the second Sunday of every month from 11am-5pm.

With the leisure destination offering free parking and many of its bars and restaurants reopened, it’s a great way to spend a few hours.

Lisa Fowler, Events and Marketing Manager at Port Solent, said: “We’re really excited to be able to bring back the Sunday Waterside Market and given its previous popularity we hope everyone else will be too.  It’s a great opportunity to be discovering something a little different from the high street.”

To ensure the safety of visitors, the market will be in a new car park location at Port Solent for the foreseeable future rather than beside the water.

Visitors are reminded if they are wishing to visit one of the bars or restaurants during their visit to the market they must pre-book to ensure they aren’t turned away.

The market will be running from 11am-5pm on 12th July, 9th August, 13th September, 11th October and 8th November 2020.

For the most up to date information on Port Solent please visit the website at https://www.portsolent.com

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies