Port Solent’s Sunday Waterside Market Returns

Published: 7th July 2020 21:45

Port Solent’s popular Sunday Waterside Market is making a return from 12 July 2020 following its suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors can enjoy walking through stalls of beautiful home furnishings, quirky gifts, stylish jewellery and impressive homemade crafts on the second Sunday of every month from 11am-5pm.

With the leisure destination offering free parking and many of its bars and restaurants reopened, it’s a great way to spend a few hours.

Lisa Fowler, Events and Marketing Manager at Port Solent, said: “We’re really excited to be able to bring back the Sunday Waterside Market and given its previous popularity we hope everyone else will be too. It’s a great opportunity to be discovering something a little different from the high street.”

To ensure the safety of visitors, the market will be in a new car park location at Port Solent for the foreseeable future rather than beside the water.

Visitors are reminded if they are wishing to visit one of the bars or restaurants during their visit to the market they must pre-book to ensure they aren’t turned away.

The market will be running from 11am-5pm on 12th July, 9th August, 13th September, 11th October and 8th November 2020.

For the most up to date information on Port Solent please visit the website at https://www.portsolent.com

