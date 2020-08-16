  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"When I think about marketing & advertising and getting straight to the local people of Portsmouth the first person I think of is Haley Storey and AboutMyArea. For over two years we have worked with Ha..." more
- Martin Waters
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Hampshire Farmers' Market

Published: 16th August 2020 10:14
 
 

Hampshire Farmers' Markets bring beautiful, fresh local produce to Portsmouth and Southsea every month.

Peruse delicious food and drink from producers hailing from across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, including honey, meat, craft beer and artisanal spirits, chocolate and much, much more.

Hampshire Farmers' Market comes to Palmerston Road, Southsea on the third Sunday of every month.

Hampshire Farmers' Markets are one of the largest farmer’ markets organisations in the UK, Hampshire Farmers’ Markets is a not-for-profit, community interest organisation that aims to bring the best quality, in season local produce to the people of Hampshire, as well as providing a retail platform for the county’s producers – creating greater awareness of the excellent food and drink they produce, which helps to support the rural economy, rural employment and protects the environment.

The Hampshire Farmers’ Markets and our producers have won many awards and we are all passionate about bringing the most exceptional food, drink and seasonal produce to a wider audience.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies