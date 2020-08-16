Hampshire Farmers' Markets bring beautiful, fresh local produce to Portsmouth and Southsea every month.

Peruse delicious food and drink from producers hailing from across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, including honey, meat, craft beer and artisanal spirits, chocolate and much, much more.

Hampshire Farmers' Market comes to Palmerston Road, Southsea on the third Sunday of every month.

Hampshire Farmers' Markets are one of the largest farmer’ markets organisations in the UK, Hampshire Farmers’ Markets is a not-for-profit, community interest organisation that aims to bring the best quality, in season local produce to the people of Hampshire, as well as providing a retail platform for the county’s producers – creating greater awareness of the excellent food and drink they produce, which helps to support the rural economy, rural employment and protects the environment.

The Hampshire Farmers’ Markets and our producers have won many awards and we are all passionate about bringing the most exceptional food, drink and seasonal produce to a wider audience.