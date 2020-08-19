Portsmouth Creates Announce Exciting New Market

Published: 19th August 2020 09:18

Shop local and support a market brimming with talented local makers, artists, designers, creators and much more!

If you would like to get involved yourself, you can visit wecreatemarket.co.uk to apply to be a stallholder.

We Create Market was born from the need for a large, safe, indoor, affordable space for local creatives to be able to come together and sell their work during these testing times.

