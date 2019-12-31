  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Victorian Christmas at Fort Nelson

Published: 20th December 2019 05:46

21 - 23 December and 27 - 31 December 2019

 

Fort Nelson invites you to experience a traditional Victorian garrison Christmas, including tours of the Redan and Officer’s Mess and areas of the Fort not normally open to the public.

Step back in time to meet head cook Private Dobson as he prepares dishes for the festive feast for the garrison and civilian inhabitants of the Fort.

The barrack room will be festively decorated with oranges, cloves and greenery, the original range will be lit and the delicious smell of freshly baked mince pies will fill the air.

In the Officers’ Mess visitors will be able to compare the Christmas fare served to the ordinary soldiers and that reserved for the officers, giving an interesting in-sight into life in a Victorian garrison. Your guide will also describe what life and conditions would have been like in this cold, hilltop fort at mid-winter.

As part of the experience, warm mulled wine or non-alcoholic punch will be served as well as one of Private Dobson’s famous mince pies, still warm from the range.

Sessions: 11am, 12 noon, 2 pm and 3 pm

£2.50 per person (includes mince pie and mulled wine prepared in Private Dobson’s kitchen. Under 5’s FREE, includes a mince pie and soft drink).

Tickets are available in advance from Fort Nelson’s Visitor Centre or can be purchased on the day, subject to availability.  Numbers are limited to 20 visitors per session. Each session will last approximately 45 minutes.  

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2019 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies