Victorian Christmas at Fort Nelson

Published: 20th December 2019 05:46

21 - 23 December and 27 - 31 December 2019

Fort Nelson invites you to experience a traditional Victorian garrison Christmas, including tours of the Redan and Officer’s Mess and areas of the Fort not normally open to the public.

Step back in time to meet head cook Private Dobson as he prepares dishes for the festive feast for the garrison and civilian inhabitants of the Fort.

The barrack room will be festively decorated with oranges, cloves and greenery, the original range will be lit and the delicious smell of freshly baked mince pies will fill the air.

In the Officers’ Mess visitors will be able to compare the Christmas fare served to the ordinary soldiers and that reserved for the officers, giving an interesting in-sight into life in a Victorian garrison. Your guide will also describe what life and conditions would have been like in this cold, hilltop fort at mid-winter.

As part of the experience, warm mulled wine or non-alcoholic punch will be served as well as one of Private Dobson’s famous mince pies, still warm from the range.

Sessions: 11am, 12 noon, 2 pm and 3 pm

£2.50 per person (includes mince pie and mulled wine prepared in Private Dobson’s kitchen. Under 5’s FREE, includes a mince pie and soft drink).

Tickets are available in advance from Fort Nelson’s Visitor Centre or can be purchased on the day, subject to availability. Numbers are limited to 20 visitors per session. Each session will last approximately 45 minutes.

