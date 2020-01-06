  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Burns Night at the Jolly Sailor

Published: 6th January 2020 17:17

Calling all Laddies and Lassies! Join the Jolly Sailor in a celebration of Scotland's National Bard, Robbie Burns! Enjoy a hearty, traditional meal with live music over a wee dram of Whiskey!

£15 per person. The evening includes:
2 course meal: Neeps and Tatties served with Haggis, finished off with Cranachan. (Vegetarian option available).
Free Raffle ticket
Live music and Piper
Speeches including address to the Haggis and address to Laddies/ Lassies.
Specialist Whiskeys available on the night!

To book please message on the Facebook page or call The Jolly Sailor on: 02392 295195.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies