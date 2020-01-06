Burns Night at the Jolly Sailor
Calling all Laddies and Lassies! Join the Jolly Sailor in a celebration of Scotland's National Bard, Robbie Burns! Enjoy a hearty, traditional meal with live music over a wee dram of Whiskey!
£15 per person. The evening includes:
2 course meal: Neeps and Tatties served with Haggis, finished off with Cranachan. (Vegetarian option available).
Free Raffle ticket
Live music and Piper
Speeches including address to the Haggis and address to Laddies/ Lassies.
Specialist Whiskeys available on the night!
To book please message on the Facebook page or call The Jolly Sailor on: 02392 295195.
