The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Comic Con Returns to Port Solent This Summer

Published: 9th January 2020 20:53

Port Solent’s award-winning Comic Con event has been announced to make a return in 2020, in response to unprecedented demand.

The event which brought record-breaking visitor numbers to the waterside leisure spot in 2017 and 2018, will wow crowds again on Saturday 27 June.

Port Solent’s boardwalk and waterside will welcome professional character costumers and cosplayers, celebrity guest signers, a comic- themed market, gaming zones, TV and movie props and cars, live music, entertainment and so much more in conjunction with GoGeek Events CIC. 

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “We’re very excited to be announcing the return of Comic Con due to its huge popularity in 2017 and 2018.  Lots of our customers wanted to see it make a return and we’re delighted to make it happen.  We’re looking forward to seeing everyone’s fantastic costumes again.

“We will be making announcements right up until the event itself with confirmed acts and entertainment so we encourage everyone to keep an eye on our social media channels and website for all the information.

  

To find out more visit www.portsolent.com.

 

