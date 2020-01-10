Celebrate Charles Dickens' Birthday at his Birth Place

Published: 10th January 2020 18:24

Celebrate the birth of Charles Dickens on the 7th February with the Dickens Fellowship at the Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum, Old Commercial Road at 10.45am.

The Lord Mayor will place a wreath in honour of the author, who was born in Landport in 1812.

The museum will be open all day with hourly readings from the author's works.

Cllr Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture and City Development at Portsmouth City Council said: "This is an important anniversary to mark and chance to celebrate the life and work of one of the world's most acclaimed authors who was born in the city."

