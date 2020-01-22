Gunwharf Quays to Commemorate the Year of the Rat With Traditional Celebrations

22nd January 2020

Gunwharf Quays will be hosting a spectacular Chinese New Year celebration on the weekend of the 1st and 2nd February. Marking the Year of the Rat, the day promises to be a memorable event for all the family, with incredible entertainment and special offers.

From 2pm on Saturday 1st February, visitors will have the opportunity to watch a captivating traditional dragon display as it visits different locations across the centre. Kung Fu demonstrations from the Shaolin Temple will follow in the Central Square, which will be joined by the Portsmouth Chinese Association’s dance group on Sunday - Gunwharf Quay’s very own Bose store will even be providing the sound equipment! The Emirates Spinnaker Tower will be joining the celebrations, lighting up red to mark the event.

Throughout the weekend, hungry lions will also be dancing outside stores at select locations across Gunwharf Quays. In line with the customs of a traditional Chinese lion dance, a lettuce and red envelope will be offered to the lions to eat. This is known as ‘cai qing’ or “plucking the greens”, which also means fortune in Chinese. The lions eat the lettuce and shower the leaves around, symbolising a fresh start for the new year that is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity.

In keeping with the traditional Chinese New Year custom of ‘Hongbao’, where a red envelope containing money is gifted to loved ones as a sign of good luck, Gunwharf Quays will also be offering lucky visitors red envelopes containing exclusive discounts across many of the centre’s famous brands. Offers include 20% off outlet prices at Cath Kidston, Dune and Under Armour.

Chinese New Year is the annual festival that celebrates the beginning of the New Year in Greater China. It’s one of the country’s major holiday dates but is also celebrated across the globe with festive dining, decorations and customs.

Yvonne Clay, Senior Marketing Manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: “Chinese New Year is a wonderful opportunity for us to bring both our local and international community together. The demonstrations and displays will give all our visitors a chance to be involved in the festivities, and they may even get lucky and score some extra discounts in one of our red envelopes! With over 90 outlet stores, 30 bars and restaurant options to choose from, as well as a Vue Cinema and Hollywood Bowl, Gunwharf Quays is the perfect destination to entertain the whole family and celebrate a Chinese New Year to remember.”

