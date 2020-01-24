  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"Sanctuary Vets love working with AMA, mainly because of the phenomenal support and enthusiasm that is offered by Haley. We are a family run business surrounded by corporate veterinary practices whic..." more
- Sue Burden, Sanctuary Vetes
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

BookFest 2020 kicks off on Monday 17 February

Published: 24th January 2020 13:12

This year's BookFest- run by Portsmouth City Council Library Service in partnership with The Hayling Island Bookshop- offers a packed programme of events with something for everyone.

The Festival runs from Monday 17 February- Sunday 8 March and highlights include:

  • Harry Potter parties for children at Alderman Lacey and Carnegie Libraries during half term
  • Children's author and illustrator Tracey Corderoy at Beddow and Paulsgrove Libraries on Friday 21 February
  • Children's illustrator Neal Layton at North End and Southsea Libraries on Saturday 22 February
  • Scientist and writer Professor Jim Al-Khalili talking about his first novel Sunfall on Friday 21 February 7pm.
  • Former hairdresser to The Beatles Leslie Cavendish talks about his life and book - The Cutting Edge - on Saturday 22 February
  • Designer of iconic film posters Graham Humphreys on Tuesday 25 February
  • Music journalist and presenter David Hepworth on Thursday 27 February
  • Portsmouth MysteryFest with authors L.C Tyler, Barbara Nadel and Sally Spedding, expert Professor Becky Milne on police interviewing plus many more on Saturday 7 March
  • Bestselling author Adele Parks on Saturday 7 March

Tickets are on sale in any Portsmouth City Council Library or online at www.portsmouthbookfest.co.uk and there's a full programme of events on the website.

Cllr Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture and City Development at Portsmouth City Council said: "This year's BookFest promises to be the best one yet with a broad of talks, interviews and activities covering all sorts of themes there's something in the programme for everyone."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies