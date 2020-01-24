BookFest 2020 kicks off on Monday 17 February

Published: 24th January 2020 13:12

This year's BookFest- run by Portsmouth City Council Library Service in partnership with The Hayling Island Bookshop- offers a packed programme of events with something for everyone.

The Festival runs from Monday 17 February- Sunday 8 March and highlights include:

Harry Potter parties for children at Alderman Lacey and Carnegie Libraries during half term

Children's author and illustrator Tracey Corderoy at Beddow and Paulsgrove Libraries on Friday 21 February

Children's illustrator Neal Layton at North End and Southsea Libraries on Saturday 22 February

Scientist and writer Professor Jim Al-Khalili talking about his first novel Sunfall on Friday 21 February 7pm.

Former hairdresser to The Beatles Leslie Cavendish talks about his life and book - The Cutting Edge - on Saturday 22 February

Designer of iconic film posters Graham Humphreys on Tuesday 25 February

Music journalist and presenter David Hepworth on Thursday 27 February

Portsmouth MysteryFest with authors L.C Tyler, Barbara Nadel and Sally Spedding, expert Professor Becky Milne on police interviewing plus many more on Saturday 7 March

Bestselling author Adele Parks on Saturday 7 March

Tickets are on sale in any Portsmouth City Council Library or online at www.portsmouthbookfest.co.uk and there's a full programme of events on the website.

Cllr Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture and City Development at Portsmouth City Council said: "This year's BookFest promises to be the best one yet with a broad of talks, interviews and activities covering all sorts of themes there's something in the programme for everyone."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.