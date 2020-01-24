'Gustav the Brave' Book Launch

Published: 24th January 2020 13:31

A new illustrated children's book - 'Gustav the Brave' is swooping in to land at The D-Day Story in time for BookFest 2020.

There are a limited number of pre-bookable spaces - free with a valid entry ticket for The D-Day Story - for the launch of the new Gustav the Brave book on 21 February at 2pm at The D-Day Story. Book via: www.portsmouthbookfest.co.uk for a full programme of events.

'Gustav the Brave' is the story of a local, feathered D-Day hero - who won a Dickin Medal for his achievements. He was the homing pigeon who bought back news of the D-Day landings in June 1944.

Gustav's story has been brought to life by poet Steve Tasane along with a group of young Portsmouth writers.

The launch will include a display of 'pigeons in war' memorabilia, craft activities for children and displays featuring items relating to Gustav and the Portsmouth man who owned him.

There'll also be the first public reading of the story by writer and performance poet Steve Tasane accompanied by his young Portsmouth writers - The Pigeon Squad.

Cllr Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture and City Development at Portsmouth City Council said: "The story of Gustav has always captured children's imaginations and it's wonderful to have it bought to life and illustrated in this new children's book 'Gustav the Brave' so that his story can continue to be told alongside the human stories documented at The D-Day Story."

