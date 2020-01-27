Guildhall Games Fest

Published: 27th January 2020 19:44

Guildhall Games Fest is coming to Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd February.

With 6 zones, spread over 3 floors, across 2 days, Guildhall Games Fest celebrates more than 40 years of gaming, from Pong and Pac Man to Mario and Minecraft, with an unbeatable selection of board games, retro and modern games and VR experiences.

A fantastic line up featuring:

Experimental VR experiences and gaming demos from the University of Portsmouth

Tabletop party games brought to you by Asmodee

ET wooden game tournamentswill be providing a rare chance to try games that are currently in-development

Dice Board Gaming will be bringing a slew of boardgames to the main auditorium as well as a Keyforge tournament

Game Over will be providing a fantastic collection of arcade set ups and running a Saturn Bomberman tournament

Game Over's Family Zone where mini gamers can play with giant jenga, connect 4, race friends and family on scalextric, and dance the day away on floor pianos. There is something for every age.

Reign by Novatech will be running the LAN zone featuring multiplayer PC set-ups and VR games like Beat Sabre and more

Plus Sneaky Dog Escapes will be platforming Assassins Creed "Escape the Pyramid" VR experience

Play on every games console imaginable, from the Vectrex to the Game Cube, from Playstation 1 to Pong on the Binatone TV Master IV and XBOX. Browse the library of hundreds of exciting board games to play, with dedicated staff members on hand to recommend a game for you and then teach you how to play it. Why not challenge your friends and family with 2-player games and compete in tournaments to be the Games Fest champion! And for an other-worldly experience, step into our dedicated VR room and battle space aliens in another dimension…

The event is open to all ages (under 14s to be accompanied by an adult).

Get tickets here.

