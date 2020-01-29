  • Bookmark this page

John Jenkins Memorial

Published: 29th January 2020 18:57

John Jenkins' Memorial Service will take place on Monday 10 February from 11am-12pm at Portsmouth Anglican Cathedral, High Street, Old Portsmouth.

John's family would like to invite anyone who wishes to attend to remember and celebrate the life the D-Day Veteran.

Councillor Steve Pitt said "I would like to thank John's family for giving people the opportunity to attend this special service.

John was a much loved member of our community and the service will give people the chance to celebrate, and pay tribute, to all he achieved.  I'm sure it will be standing room only in the cathedral."

Mr Jenkins served in the British Army as part of the D-Day campaign and following the war, he worked in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard as well as serving in the Territorial Army. From 2005, he volunteered regularly at the D-Day Story where he educated visitors on his incredible experiences.

John was also a well-known character at Portsmouth Football Club, where he regularly attended matches and acted as a boardroom steward.

John Jenkins sadly passed away in December shortly after celebrating his 100th birthday.

