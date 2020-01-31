Revolution Pro Wrestling at Portsmouth Guildhall
|Published: 31st January 2020 16:40
Revolution Pro Wrestling returns to the Portsmouth Guildhall this February for a night of high-octane entertainment.
The evening will feature incredible, international wrestling talent from all over the world, among them talents from Australia, Canada, America, Japan, and the UK.
For a family-friendly night of high-flying, high-octane, athletic and hard-hitting wrestling, look no further. Grab your tickets now through our website, www.revolutionprowrestling.com and see live before your very own eyes what the world can only see on TV.
Doors - 18:00; Show Start - 19:00; Approx. end - 21:30
Tickets: Concession - £11.50 (plus booking fee); Adult - £14.00 (plus booking fee); Ringside - £20.00 (plus booking fee). Available from the Guildhall website.
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.