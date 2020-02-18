The Amazing Mr Tall and the Creation Station
|Published: 17th February 2020 19:10
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
11am until 4pm
Join The Amazing Mister Tall for a laughter-packed session of fun, games and magic! Shows will take place at 11am, 12:30pm, 2pm and 3pm.
Kids can also get crafty with The Creation Station from 11am - 4pm.
Find more information at www.portsolent.com.
