Mother's Day at the Jolly Sailor

Author: A promotion on behalf of the Jolly Sailor Published: 22nd February 2020 08:52

Join the Jolly Sailor for Mothers Day lunch and show her how much you care.

Special Mothers Day Offer- Bottle of Prosecco £10 when 4 people book a table and order a main meal each.

Pre-booking essential - Please reserve your table on: 02392 295195 or message the team on their Facebook page.

