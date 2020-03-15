What's on in the Drayton and Farlington Parish

Published: 15th March 2020 15:10

The following events are taking place in the Parish of Farlington

– this covers Drayton, Farlington and parts of Cosham

– and are open to everyone

The events mainly take place in The Church of the Resurrection in Drayton and the church of St Andrew in Farlington, and their associated halls

For further information or details please call 023 9242 1849

Or email communications@farlingtonparish.co.uk

Saturday 4th April, 7:30 pm, concert by Horndean Concert Band

At the Church of the Resurrection, Drayton, PO6 2AP

This concert will feature the band plus the Corps of Drums. Music will be a selection of Sousa Marches, Broadway Showstoppers, music from CATS and many more pieces from around the world.

Sunday 5th April, 6 pm, concert by MG Choir

At the Church of the Resurrection, Drayton, PO6 2AP

MG Choir presents a concert of sacred music for Palm Sunday. The programme will include works by Verdi, Handel, Rutter, Chilcott, and more. No admission charge, retiring collection.

Tuesday 7th April, 2:00 pm, Drayton Film Club

At the Church of the Resurrection, Drayton, PO6 2AP

Join us for a screening of a 2019 film spin-off from a popular TV series, with subtitles for the hard of hearing and interval refreshments. There is no charge and no need to book ahead, just turn up. Everyone is welcome. For full details phone (023) 9242 1849

Wednesday 8th April, 2 -4 pm, Care and Fellowship Group

In the hall at the Church of the Resurrection, Drayton, PO6 2AP

Admission price of £3 includes tea, coffee and a raffle ticket. The meeting starts at 2 pm and everyone is welcome.



Saturday 11th April, 2 - 4 pm, Build @ Church

At the Church of the Resurrection, Drayton, PO6 2AP

Build@Church is a space for families to hear stories from the Bible, respond to them creatively using Lego® and Duplo® bricks, pray using the bricks and share tea and coffee, soft drinks and cake together.

This is a free and fun activity for families. For more details, email Amanda Wells on sachurchwarden@gmail.com or call the parish office on 02392 421849

Saturday 18th April, 2 – 4 pm, Messy Church

At the Church of the Resurrection, Drayton, PO6 2AP

Messy Church is designed for families with young children. Families are welcomed with tea or coffee and puzzles are available to amuse the children. After this there are a variety of craft activities linked to the theme of the day, determined by the Bible story chosen each month.

A short celebration follows to bring this together and to share the results of the activities, consisting of storytelling and simple prayers. The afternoon is rounded off with a simple meal and drinks. We aim for a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

