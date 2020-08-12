Lockdown Mastered: Socially-distanced Summer Events for Southsea

Published: 12th August 2020 16:07

Socially-distanced concerts on Southsea seafront, with a line-up of music, comedy and family entertainment have been announced by Portsmouth City Council. The Lockdown Mastered events will take place on Clarence Field later this month with ticket sales raising funds for Rowans Hospice and the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity. It will be the first time live entertainment has been back to the seafront since the coronavirus lockdown began in March.

Families or small groups will be able to book their own socially-distanced bubble to sit in while they enjoy the live shows. Each group will be allocated a spacious, clearly-marked area on the grass and people will be encouraged to bring their own picnics to enjoy while they soak up the music, comedy and children's shows.

There will be two events each Thursday, Friday and Saturday towards the end of August. During the afternoon show (2-4pm), families can enjoy children's acts including Silly Scott, Mister Tall and friends. The evening performances (6-8pm) will feature live music from the Wedgewood Rooms, jazz nights and comedy shows, hosted by James Alderson. Afternoon tickets will be £5 for adults (over 17s) and £2 for children, tickets for evening shows will be £10 for adults and £5 for children (over 7s only) and must be bought in advance through the Wedgewood Rooms website: https://www.wedgewood-rooms.co.uk/lockdown-mastered

Cllr Steve Pitt, the council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development and Deputy Leader, comments: "We wanted to try and bring live entertainment back to the seafront before the end of the summer. We're really pleased to unveil Lockdown Mastered and its brilliant line-up for the whole family. We're taking steps to ensure everyone can enjoy themselves safely - we're creating socially-distanced bubbles across the field that are booked in advance and inviting people to bring along picnics or takeaways from local cafes and restaurants, rather than selling food on site. We'll also have a Test and Trace system in place at the gates."

Access to Lockdown Mastered will be strictly by pre-booked tickets only and the team at the gates will be recording each audience member's contact details, in line with Test and Trace guidelines. Ticket-holders will be allocated a numbered bubble area on the grass in advance. The well-spaced bubbles will have plenty of room to allow up to six people to sit within them comfortably to enjoy the show. Public toilets will be available but there won't be any food stalls or bar areas inside the site in order to limit queues and opportunities for people to gather. Everyone who attends will be asked to comply with all current social-distancing guidelines and advice.

For the full line-up of entertainment and to book tickets in advance visit: https://www.wedgewood-rooms.co.uk/lockdown-mastered

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.