The Cantando Female Voice Community Choir at the Jolly Sailor

Published: 27th February 2020 20:21

A musical treat is in store on Friday 28th February, provided by the ladies from the Jolly Sailor's resident choir, The Cantando Female Voice Community Choir.



Why not make an evening of it and dine with at the Jolly Sailor? Take advantage of their amazing 2 for 1 offer and enjoy something from their delicious new menu. Food served 12pm to 9pm Friday and Saturdays.

To book a table call: 02392 295 195 or message the team on their Facebook page.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.