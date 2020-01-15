  • Bookmark this page

Two classic literature adaptations are coming to New Theatre Royal Portsmouth this Spring

Published: 15th January 2020 18:40

The New Theatre Royal are playing host to two new stage adaptations of gothic masterpieces, Dracula and Jane Eyre, as part of their Spring 2020 programme.

Following the success of their two previous productions The Sign of Four and The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, Blackeyed Theatre return to New Theatre Royal with their third production - Charlotte Bronte’s Jane Eyre

In their trademark style, Blackeyed Theatre’s interpretation of Jane Eyre will feature an ensemble cast of actor-musicians. Taking the stage from Monday 16th to Wednesday 18th March, the performance will include live music written specially for the production by award-winning composer George Jennings.

Director and Producer Adrian McDougall comments “I’m very conscious of the responsibility that comes with putting such an important and well-loved novel on stage, but it’s a fantastic challenge for any theatre maker, and one that lends itself perfectly to the highly creative, bold brand of theatricality for which Blackeyed Theatre is known” 

The second gothic adaptation of the Spring comes from Exeter based physical comedy theatre troupe Le Navet Bete, who are bringing Bram Stoker’s Dracula to life in a new, family friendly stage adaptation to New Theatre Royal Portsmouth from Thursday 12th to Saturday 14th March.

Dracula: The Bloody Truth, will take audiences on a journey across Europe from the dark and sinister Transylvanian mountains to the awkwardly charming seaside town of Whitby whilst the frantic Van Helsing and his three amateur actors try to stage a life-changing, factual theatrical production of the events of Dracula.

Tickets for both performances are available to book at the Box Office on 023 9264 9000 and online at newtheatreroyal.com.

