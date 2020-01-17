Kings Theatre Starts 2020 in Style

Published: 17th January 2020 17:42

The Kings Theatre in Portsmouth is delighted to announce its exciting programme of shows with a vibrant line-up of comedy, plays and the best in musicals - starting 2020 in style.

A variety of plays begins with the spine-chilling classic, The Woman in Black (3-8 Feb), and highly acclaimed Educating Rita (10-15 Feb) featuring much-loved actor Stephen Tompkinson in a hilarious and heart-warming comedy, followed by DH Lawrence’s controversial masterpiece Lady Chatterley’s Lover (5-7 Mar). Fresh from her Edinburgh performance, Su Pollard stars in Harpy (12-13 Mar) as part of a Kings Theatre co-production that opens in Portsmouth before touring the UK.

Theatre highlights include three mainstays in the West-End appearing in June with the smash-hits from Queen in We Will Rock You (8-13 Jun) in an awe-inspiring production that has wowed people across the world, followed by Thriller Live (15-20 Jun) fresh from a record-breaking 11 years in the capital. Finishing a packed month is Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (22-27 Jun) with a rock and roll spectacular.

Cheeky-chappy Lee Nelson will be on hosting duty for Comedy at the Kings (1 Apr) alongside a line-up of TV talent to ensure that April Fool's Day is one to remember. Following on from receiving the accolade of the best reviewed show at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019, Ireland’s top sketch trio Foil, Arms & Hog are bringing their Swines Tour (23 Apr) with ‘The Mouth of the South’ Rob Beckett (25 Apr) concluding a stellar month of first-class comedy. Following two sold-out shows in March, Romesh Ranganathan (1-2 Jun) is bringing his Cynic’s Mixtape show back for a further two dates as a result of fantastic demand, with Jack Dee (15 May) making an appearance beforehand.

Community productions begin with the return of the Portsmouth Players presenting Sweeney Todd (17-21 Mar), followed by an in-house Kings Theatre production of Annie (15-18 Apr) with auditions taking place towards the end of January.

Family entertainment includes a double bill of Olivier Award winners Showstopper! The Improvised Musical (22 Feb) displaying first-class spontaneous musical comedy, Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever (26-27 Feb) from the much-loved animated TV series and Sooty’s Magic Show (29 Mar) featuring impossible tricks and sidesplitting jokes from Sooty and his friends. Another Julia Donaldson classic returns with Zog (8-10 May) - telling the story of an accident-prone dragon making his way through school.

Adding glitz and glamour to proceedings will be Strictly stars Giovanni Pernice in This is Me (24 Mar), Aljaz & Janette with Remembering the Oscars (26 Mar) in a rollercoaster ride celebrating the very best in award winning songs, followed by sibling duo Kevin and Joanne Clifton presenting Burn the Floor (4 Apr). Bringing his one-man variety show will be Craig Revel Horwood (21 Jun), providing an in-depth insight into his life and performing the soundtrack to his career.

Tickets for all productions are available to buy at the Kings Theatre Box Office in person or by calling 02392 828282.

