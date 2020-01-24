Icebreaker Festival

Portsmouth's premier unsigned music festival Icebreaker returns on the 25th January, with a stellar line up of local and fast-rising bands.

The weekend will see more than 70 sets played across 8 stages in Southsea.

The line up for 2020 is:

Wedgewood Rooms

Crystal Tides

The Howlers

The Outlaw Orchestra

Drusila

LibraLibra

Askies

Gloo

Djuno

Bella Estelle

Edge of the Wedge

Currls

The Wild Claims

Burning House

Sidetracked

Yur Mum

Dutch Mustard

VCR

Finding Kate

Sour Kix

Yasmin Natasha

Juno

The Wine Vaults (Middle Room)

Any Joy

Special Guest

The Stone Birds

Hooli

Calum Lintott

Percival Elliott

Waif & Stray

The Isle of CC

The Wine Vaults (Lower Vaults)

Sad Palace

Alice Milburn

Tom Bryan

Fugitive Orchestra

Alexander McKay

Erin Newman

Joe Burger

James Laurence

Lord John Russell

The Zodiacs

Sarpa Salpa

Chang

Colour of the Jungle

The Bright Expression

Fuzzwalker

Frankie Knight

Crstian TR

The Fat Fox

Fake Empire

Hallan

Toreador

Curbwire

The Other Dramas

Banzai Pipeline

Sven

Blood Red Sky

Dali

Igloo

One Eyed Dog

The Pretty Visitors

Neverman

Dutch Criminal Record

Slick Minded Individuals

The Freedub Press

Yeehaa Granma

Sweetchunks Band

Paper House

Highlights of our Modern World

The Deco

Bleed Again

Amorla

Dissonants

Derelict Dream

Duskwood

HAWXX

Aren Drift

Luna Rosa

Nausicaa

Pure Assassins

Dopamine

Summoners

Numskull

Advance tickets are £12.

