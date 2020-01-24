  • Bookmark this page

Icebreaker Festival

Published: 24th January 2020 13:37

Portsmouth's premier unsigned music festival Icebreaker returns on the 25th January, with a stellar line up of local and fast-rising bands.

The weekend will see more than 70 sets played across 8 stages in Southsea.

The line up for 2020 is:

Wedgewood Rooms
Crystal Tides
The Howlers
The Outlaw Orchestra
Drusila
LibraLibra
Askies
Gloo
Djuno
Bella Estelle

Edge of the Wedge
Currls
The Wild Claims
Burning House
Sidetracked
Yur Mum
Dutch Mustard
VCR
Finding Kate
Sour Kix
Yasmin Natasha
Juno

The Wine Vaults (Middle Room)
Any Joy
Special Guest
The Stone Birds
Hooli
Calum Lintott
Percival Elliott
Waif & Stray
The Isle of CC

The Wine Vaults (Lower Vaults)
Sad Palace
Alice Milburn
Tom Bryan
Fugitive Orchestra
Alexander McKay
Erin Newman
Joe Burger
James Laurence

Lord John Russell
The Zodiacs
Sarpa Salpa
Chang
Colour of the Jungle
The Bright Expression
Fuzzwalker
Frankie Knight
Crstian TR

The Fat Fox
Fake Empire
Hallan
Toreador
Curbwire
The Other Dramas
Banzai Pipeline
Sven
Blood Red Sky
Dali
Igloo

One Eyed Dog
The Pretty Visitors
Neverman
Dutch Criminal Record
Slick Minded Individuals
The Freedub Press
Yeehaa Granma
Sweetchunks Band
Paper House
Highlights of our Modern World

The Deco
Bleed Again
Amorla
Dissonants
Derelict Dream
Duskwood
HAWXX
Aren Drift
Luna Rosa
Nausicaa
Pure Assassins
Dopamine
Summoners
Numskull

 Advance tickets are £12.

