Portsmouth Chamber Music

Published: 24th January 2020 13:59

The Portsmouth chamber music series resumes on Monday 27 January, 7.30 pm, at the Portsmouth Guildhall main stage with Ensemble 360.

Ensemble 360 comes to Portsmouth in an unusual piano quintet line-up including the double bass. This allows the programming of the wonderful 'Trout' Quintet by Schubert, which is one of the greatest of all chamber works, though remarkably, one that has never been performed in Portsmouth in the 16-year history of this series.

Hummel composed his Op. 87 quintet for the same combination, and it was possibly a model for the Schubert. Beginning the programme is one of Haydn's fabulous late piano trios, composed just five years before the Hummel work.

Ensemble 360 has gained an enviable reputation across the UK not only for the quality and integrity of their playing but also for their ability to communicate the music to a range of different audiences. Formed in 2005, eleven musicians of international standing came together to take up residency in Sheffield with Music in the Round, establishing a versatile group of five string players, five wind players and a pianist. They believe in concerts being informal, friendly and relaxed occasions and perform ‘in the round’ wherever possible.

Critical acclaim has greeted all the group’s CDs to date: Mozart and Spohr (ASV Gold), Beethoven and Poulenc (Nimbus Alliance).



Also on Monday 27 January, Ensemble 360, with Music in the Round’s narrator Polly Ives, will be presenting their unique brand of children’s concerts in the Guildhall which will be attended by hundreds of school children organised by Portsmouth Music Hub in partnership with the University of Portsmouth, the sponsor of the Portsmouth Chamber Music Series.

Sir Scallywag and the Battle of Stinky Bottom will feature 11 musicians and a narrator, introducing the various instruments and delighting the children with music especially composed by Paul Rissman.

Colin Jagger, Director of Music at the Univesity of Portsmouth said "There's so much to be discovered still about music, whether it's a new composition or a piece by Hummel who lived 200 years ago. So it's wonderful that we can share the joy of music with young and old with a group as versatile as Ensemble 360."

Tickets for the evening concert are £18 with £16 concessions, available in person from the Guildhall or from the website.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.