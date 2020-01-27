Valentine's Party Night at the Jolly Sailor

Published: 27th January 2020 17:46

We're in the mood for......hip shakin and Rock n Roll with Sean! Join the Jolly Sailor in Southsea for their Valentine's Party Night!



Performing all your favourite Elvis tracks including the hits Viva Las Vegas, Return to Sender and Jailhouse Rock.

Book a special Valentine's meal via the Facebook page or phone 023 92 295195.

