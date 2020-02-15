  • Bookmark this page

University of Portsmouth Concert Band and Meridian Winds

Published: 27th January 2020 19:25

The University of Portsmouth Concert Band joins forces with Meridian Winds to perform a programme of music from classical, film and stage, including a selection from the romantic West Side Story.

Date: Saturday 15 February 2020 

Time: 7:30pm

Venue: King’s Church, Somers Road, Portsmouth PO5 4QA

Tickets £12 regular, £10 concessions, £6 Under 16s from Onlinestore

Telephone: 023 9284 3023

E-mail: music@port.ac.uk

