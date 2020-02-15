University of Portsmouth Concert Band and Meridian Winds
The University of Portsmouth Concert Band joins forces with Meridian Winds to perform a programme of music from classical, film and stage, including a selection from the romantic West Side Story.
Date: Saturday 15 February 2020
Time: 7:30pm
Venue: King’s Church, Somers Road, Portsmouth PO5 4QA
Tickets £12 regular, £10 concessions, £6 Under 16s from Onlinestore
Telephone: 023 9284 3023
E-mail: music@port.ac.uk
