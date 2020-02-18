Sunday Night at the Kings

Published: 18th February 2020 21:09

A star-studded line-up of variety acts will be performing at the Kings Theatre on Sunday March 22nd, at a fundraising gala in aid of the Theatre’s stunning regeneration project.

Last week the Theatre announced they had received confirmation of a £3 million loan from Portsmouth City Council for an unprecedented regeneration, which will also see it develop a restaurant and rooftop bar.

Headlined by West End and comedy star Brian Conley, the event will also see appearances from Only Fools and Horses’ Boycie and Theatre patron John Challis alongside Eastenders’ Lorraine Stanley and Ben Ofoedu from Phats & Small.

More confirmed performers are comedienne and impressionist Hilary O’Neil, ventriloquist Max Fulham, and mind reader Matt-Daniel Baker – with many more to be announced.

Paul Woolf, Kings Theatre CEO said, “Sunday Night at the Kings will be an inspiring and fun-filled evening to help raise funds for our regeneration project. We are so excited that having worked with Portsmouth City Council, we are now able to move our project forward and the fundraising starts now.

We invite the community to join us for a spectacular night of variety which will help to ensure a bright future for our wonderful Theatre.”

Tickets for Sunday Night at the Kings are available to buy at the Kings Theatre Box Office in person or by calling 02392 828282. Alternatively, visit www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/sunday-night-at-the-kings-theatre/

