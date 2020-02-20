  • Bookmark this page

Collabro, Joe McElderry and Sophie Evans to star in Love at the Musicals at the Kings Theatre in May

Published: 20th February 2020 18:43

A trio of well-known musical stars will be appearing at the Kings Theatre on Saturday May 23, paying homage to some of the most iconic numbers from the stage and screen.

Collabro (BGT Winners), Joe McElderry (X Factor Winner) and Sophie Evans (BBC Over the Rainbow Finalist) are joining forces for Love at the Musicals - in a celebration of some of the greatest musical theatre love songs of all-time.

Backed by a live orchestra, the exclusive event will feature songs from ‘The Greatest Showman’, ‘Les Misérables’, ‘Phantom of the Opera’, ‘West Side Story’ and more. The show is produced by Lambert Jackson Productions.

Jamie Lambert, show producer and Collabro member said, "Lambert Jackson are thrilled to be bringing this incredible line-up to such a beautiful theatre. The show has been such a success already we felt we had to take it to new audiences, so we are really looking forward to performing to the people of Portsmouth!"

Tickets for Love at the Musicals are available to buy at the Kings Theatre Box Office in person or by calling 02392 828282. You can also visit the website.

