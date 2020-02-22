Open Mic Night at the Jolly Sailor
|Published: 22nd February 2020 09:00
It's the Jolly Sailor's next Open Mic Night on Sunday 23rd February from 6.30pm.
The event gives local talent the opportunity to shine on the TJS stage! Solo acts, bands and comedians welcome on the night. PA provided, just come plug in and play!
You think you've got what it takes? To book a slot, please private message the Jolly Sailor through their Facebook page or call Warren on: 07473711173. Minimum age is 14 years for performers.
