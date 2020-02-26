Portsmouth Players to Showcase the Sounds of Legendary Composers Rodgers and Hammerstein at the Kings Theatre in March

Award-winning theatre group the Portsmouth Players are going back to their ‘golden age’ roots, paying tribute to the works of composers Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein at the Kings Theatre on March 19 – 21.

Backed by a full live orchestra, this magical concert-show will celebrate the renowned golden age of musical theatre and a writing partnership that has been called the greatest of the 20th century.

Legendary duo Rodgers and Hammerstein wrote 11 musicals from 1943 to 1959 with smash hits including The Sound of Music, South Pacific, Oklahoma as well as The King and I – with the soundtracks regarded as iconic.

Relive the duo’s songbook from Thursday March 19 to Saturday March 21 and enjoy an ‘enchanted evening’ of nostalgia.

The concert follows the success of the Players’ previous productions of Jesus Christ Superstar and Grease in 2019 at the Kings Theatre.

Tickets for the Rodgers and Hammerstein Songbook are available to buy at the Kings Theatre Box Office in person or by calling 02392 828282. Alternatively, visit https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/rodgers-hammerstein-songbook-portsmouth-players/

