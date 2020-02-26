  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"A fantastic site, literally everything that is happening in Portsmouth is reported on this page."
- Joanne, Portsmouth Watersports Centre
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Portsmouth Players to Showcase the Sounds of Legendary Composers Rodgers and Hammerstein at the Kings Theatre in March

Published: 26th February 2020 20:05

Award-winning theatre group the Portsmouth Players are going back to their ‘golden age’ roots, paying tribute to the works of composers Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein at the Kings Theatre on March 19 – 21.

Backed by a full live orchestra, this magical concert-show will celebrate the renowned golden age of musical theatre and a writing partnership that has been called the greatest of the 20th century.

Legendary duo Rodgers and Hammerstein wrote 11 musicals from 1943 to 1959 with smash hits including The Sound of Music, South Pacific, Oklahoma as well as The King and I – with the soundtracks regarded as iconic.

Relive the duo’s songbook from Thursday March 19 to Saturday March 21 and enjoy an ‘enchanted evening’ of nostalgia.

The concert follows the success of the Players’ previous productions of Jesus Christ Superstar and Grease in 2019 at the Kings Theatre.

Tickets for the Rodgers and Hammerstein Songbook are available to buy at the Kings Theatre Box Office in person or by calling 02392 828282. Alternatively, visit https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/rodgers-hammerstein-songbook-portsmouth-players/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies