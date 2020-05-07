  • Bookmark this page

Psychic Sally - Close Encounter

Published: 11th March 2020 20:52

PSYCHIC SALLY: CLOSE ENCOUNTER
at The Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier

TICKETS
£23 per person

Doors open at 6.30pm
Show starts at 7.30pm

----------

World renowned psychic, television and theatre star and the UK’s favourite award winning medium Sally Morgan is celebrating 10 years on the road! Don't miss this opportunity to see an ordinary woman with an extraordinary gift. For the first time Psychic Sally is bringing her unique show to The Gaiety Bar on South Parade Pier. This is a rare opportunity to be up close with Sally and witness her amazing ability in the rawest form.

Sally has dedicated her life to exploring the work of spirit and her Close Encounters evening aims to give validation that our loved ones still exist. Book your tickets now to see this phenomenal psychic in action.

The show is investigational and for the purpose of entertainment.

Book tickets here.

 

