The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
New Theatre Royal Brings Back Traditional Panto With Cinderella

Published: 17th March 2020 21:33

New Theatre Royal Portsmouth are delighted to announce a new partnership with one of the UK’s leading pantomime producers Jordan Productions. Together they will bring Cinderella to the stage from 16 December – 2 January.

For the first time in over a decade, Christmas at New Theatre Royal sees the return of a traditional pantomime, with live music, stunning sets, slick choreography, sensational costumes with plenty of audience participation and panto fun.

Jordan Productions are an award-winning pantomime company who are best known in the area for their shows at Ferneham Hall. Chris Jordan, Managing Director said:

“We are really excited to be bringing pantomime back to the beautiful New Theatre Royal with our magical production of Cinderella this Christmas and New Year. Having enjoyed 11 years producing in Fareham, we are delighted to be able to continue bringing Hampshire audiences spectacular Christmas pantomimes, full of surprises, fun and laughter.”

The partnership also brings about more accessible pricing, enabling more families than ever to enjoy the magic of panto this year. £10 tickets are available on all performances, including Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.

General ticket sales open at 11am on Wednesday 18 March.

Tickets are available to book at the Box Office on 023 9264 9000.
