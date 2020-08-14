  • Bookmark this page

Portsmouth

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth
Organ Recital by Adrian Bawtree FRCO

Published: 14th August 2020 14:12

St Mary's Church 2020 monthly Organ Recital series returns with a recital given by Adrian Bawtree FRCO on 3rd September at 7.30pm.

Adrian was Director of Music at St Mary's Church, Portsea in the early 1990's and is now an organist at Canterbury Cathedral.

Join them for a socially distanced concert (remember your face covering!) and enjoy one of the last opportunities to listen to the fantastic J.W. Walker & Sons pipe organ, before full historic restoration commences in October. Console cameras and large screen will be installed for a close up of the performance.

Please book your FREE ticket online here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-organ-project-organ-recital-given-by-adrian-bawtree-tickets-116146548453 .

Retiring donations in aid of The Organ Project (www.theorganproject.org) - c/o St Mary's Church Music Foundation (registered Charity no. 1020088)

Organ Recital at St Mary's Portsea

Free parking in church grounds. Rail: Fratton station (0.6 miles). Bus 14, 18, 21 (3, 7, 23 stop nearby).
Wheelchair access to church.

