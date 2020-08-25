We Miss You!

Published: 25th August 2020 13:08

We Miss You but Dry Your Eyes, Victorious will be Back

This weekend should have seen the likes of The Sreets, Ian Brown and Chic paling to thousands of music lovers on Southsea Common. Sadly, due to Covid-19 the 2020 Victorious Festival was cancelled.

However, this week, the iconic Victorious sign has once again appeared on Southsea seafront. The phrase ‘We Miss You’ currently ascends across Castle Field, the location of the second main stage during the popular festival. Historically, the Castle Field sign has been a teaser for artist announcements. This year, the letters are a sentiment from the Victorious team to festival goers to let them know that they are missed and to mark the August Bank holiday

weekend.

In addition to the sign, over the festival weekend, Victorious’ social media will be reflecting

and sharing footage of the incredible years they have shared so far. There will also be the

chance to enter some exciting competitions with prizes to be enjoyed next Summer.

The ‘We Miss You’ sign is a reminder to us all that the Victorious Team miss their loyal festival goers and are busy working away behind the scenes to return next August.

Early Bird tickets are set to go on sale on Friday 28th August starting at just £30 a day via the website.

For more information please visit- www.victoriousfestival.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.