Children’s Auditions Open for The Kings Theatre’s Pompey Pantomime

Published: 23rd September 2020 11:02

The Kings Theatre in Portsmouth is excited to announce that socially distanced children’s auditions for their 2020 pantomime Dick Whittington are open for applications.

The venue is looking for aspiring dancers aged between 7 and 17 to join a host of professional local talent on the stage including Portsmouth-born singer and X Factor finalist Sean Smith.

The deadline for applications is Monday 28th September at 10am with the first round of auditions taking place on Sunday 4th October.

To ensure distancing, the audition process will be split up across 3 Portsmouth venues with staggered entry times and a reduced capacity. A short dance routine will be sent via email for each individual to learn prior to their audition.

Join Dick Whittington on his thrilling quest to find adventure, fame and fortune in the glittering streets of London. Will he be able to defeat villainous rodent Queen Rat, save the city, and win the hand of his love, Alice?

For further information regarding the application form and audition process please visit www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/panto-auditions

Jack Edwards, Kings Theatre Creative Director:

“We’re so excited to be able to offer the opportunity to give young aspiring performers the chance to appear on stage with us at Christmas.

“It’s so important particularly this year to put on a real feelgood community show which people can be proud of. There’s so much talent in and around Portsmouth and every year we are blown away. I’m sure this year will be no exception and I cannot wait to see everyone.”



Tickets for Dick Whittington from Saturday 28th November – Thursday 31st December 2020 are available to buy at: www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/dickwhittington

