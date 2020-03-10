Walk about the wonders of Staunton

Published: 10th March 2020 12:57

Looking to stretch your legs after a long winter? Put on your walking shoes and join Havant Borough Council’s Get Up and Go! and the Friends of Staunton Country Park for a relaxed and informative guided walk for those aged 55 and above.

There are two themed walks to choose from which focus on the flora and fauna or the history and heritage of Staunton Country Park.

No two walks will be the same, giving you the chance to see and learn something different each time. You will also get a real ‘behind the scenes’ look at the upcoming restoration projects across the park.

Learn about the landscape created by George Staunton or watch the plant and wildlife change as the seasons progress throughout the year.

Walks take place every first and third Tuesday of the month. Walkers meet at the farm entrance of Staunton Country Park, Middle Park Way, Havant, PO9 5HB, at 10am.

Booking is essential. To find out more information and how to book visit: https://www.getupandgohavant.com/events/guided-walks-at-staunton-country-park/

