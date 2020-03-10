  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"Sanctuary Vets love working with AMA, mainly because of the phenomenal support and enthusiasm that is offered by Haley. We are a family run business surrounded by corporate veterinary practices whic..." more
- Sue Burden, Sanctuary Vetes
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Walk about the wonders of Staunton

Published: 10th March 2020 12:57

Looking to stretch your legs after a long winter? Put on your walking shoes and join Havant Borough Council’s Get Up and Go! and the Friends of Staunton Country Park for a relaxed and informative guided walk for those aged 55 and above.

There are two themed walks to choose from which focus on the flora and fauna or the history and heritage of Staunton Country Park.

No two walks will be the same, giving you the chance to see and learn something different each time. You will also get a real ‘behind the scenes’ look at the upcoming restoration projects across the park.

Learn about the landscape created by George Staunton or watch the plant and wildlife change as the seasons progress throughout the year.

Walks take place every first and third Tuesday of the month. Walkers meet at the farm entrance of Staunton Country Park, Middle Park Way, Havant, PO9 5HB, at 10am.

Booking is essential. To find out more information and how to book visit:  https://www.getupandgohavant.com/events/guided-walks-at-staunton-country-park/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies