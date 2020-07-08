Towcester Camera Club - Summer Speaker Series Continues

Author: Anne Gray Published: 20th July 2020 16:00

Following an outstanding showcasing of sports imagery and technique by David Keep on Wednesday 8th July 2020, Towcester Camera Club’s virtual Summer Speaker Series continues this Wednesday 22nd July 2020 with Martine Hamilton-Knight presenting to us on “30 Years of Shooting Architecture Commercially”. To see what you might have missed last time take a look at David Keep’s outstanding images covering sport and much more https://www.davidkeepphotography.co.uk or via his YouTube channel.



Martine Hamilton Knight DLitt (hon) is an award winning, Nottingham based, professional architectural photographer whose career has spanned the last three decades. Her images have been published internationally and feature regularly in architectural books and journals. A major show of her work was held in Ningbo, China in 2009 and in 2012 The University of Nottingham awarded her with an honorary doctorate in recognition of her photographic work.



In 2013 Martine was asked by Manfrotto to become one of their international brand ambassadors. This role sees her talking about her work across the photographic industry, and she has been a speaker at the NEC’s Photography Show and in 2018 toured the UK for photographic retailer WEX, leading masterclass workshops for both professionals and enthusiasts. Her teaching role also sees her spend part of her time on the MA and BA programme at Nottingham Trent University where she is now a fully qualified academic lecturer. She has run a programme of CPD for the RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) and twice been a regional assessor for the RIBA Architectural Awards in 2009 and 2018.



The Summer Speaker Series is open to the general public by subscription via the Club website (see below). The club is pleased to showcase the work of four accomplished speakers ranging from sports action through architecture, creative flower and portrait photography, giving those with an interest in photography or art a wonderful opportunity to watch – in the comfort of your own home – displays of image and technique covering a range of genres by fantastic practitioners of their art. All speakers are ready and willing o field questions about the ‘how’ and ‘why’ as well as the ‘what’.



A dedicated link will be provided to subscribers at £5 per event or £12 for all three remaining events via http://www.towcestercameraclub.co.uk/pages/summer-speakers.php with further detail on each event and speaker provided on the website. The updated club website highlights a special membership offer available to those subscribing for the full series and also details other summer activities and forward programme at www.towcestercameraclub.co.uk .



Towcester Camera Club is a friendly, inclusive club with a focus on collaboration and learning, not on internal competitions. It participates in just two external competitions each year, although members who individually enter external competitions are encouraged to use the club for peer review of potential competition entries. Membership ranges from beginner to professional.

