NN12

>

Article Archive

>

News Archive Lights, cameras, action - the Classic Car Drive In Weekend is go, go, go! Author: Jonathan Gill Published: 18th September 2020 10:14 For the next three days, the sun-drenched 444-acre former WW2 RAF Bomber Training Station in rural Oxfordshire will be home to the ultimate Covid-compliant, outdoor Classic Car Show and Drive In Cinema. • Bicester Heritage is primed for innovative Covid-compliant festival

• Great cars on track, on show, on sale and on the silver screens

• Three days of not-to-be-missed blue skies, dazzling icons and blockbuster films

• Gates open on Friday morning – last remaining tickets still on sale





For the next three days, the sun-drenched 444-acre former WW2 RAF Bomber Training Station in rural Oxfordshire will be home to the ultimate Covid-compliant, outdoor Classic Car Show and Drive In Cinema.



After a long hard summer, visitors will be treated to close to a thousand automotive pin-ups whether on track, on display, on sale or on two big silver screens.



To provide show-goers with safe and socially-distanced spectating, hundreds of large bales have been positioned alongside Bicester Heritage’s test track on which 65 motor sport icons will be revving up and wowing enthusiasts with five daily performances throughout the event. Spectators will also be provided with Covid-compliant vantage points with defined trackside bays for ‘bubbles’ of up to six onlookers.



Legendary race and rally champions performing include Grand Prix, Le Mans, Vintage and Touring cars and include a special tribute to the late, great Colin McRae on the 25th anniversary of the swashbuckling Scot being crowned as Britain’s first World Rally Champion driver.



Adding to the outstanding show, 30 of the country’s leading car clubs are maximising the wonderful opportunity to re-engage with their many marque and model followers with glittering displays of their own.



Close by in the airy Hanger 113, Bonhams MPH has assembled an incredible line-up of classic vehicles. These will be exhibited throughout The Classic Car Drive In Weekend before coming under the auctioneer’s hammer on Sunday.



While the timely sights and sounds of so many automotive icons – together with an enthralling visit to Bicester Heritage, the UK’s first Centre of Excellence for Historic Motoring – will be a major draw, the first drive-in cinema dedicated entirely to epic car-themed movies is another of the ground-breaking event’s big attractions.



With two big screens each featuring three films a day, there is a great choice of car-centric movies, too, ranging from cult classics such as The Italian Job and Baby Driver to heroic motor sport movies including Rush, Senna and Le Mans ’66.

“It’s just wonderful to be on site at Bicester Heritage and see just how excited everyone is to be here,” enthused Bas Bungish, show director. “These have been tough times but The Classic Car Drive In Weekend is ready to put smiles back on faces, to renew friendships – albeit at a social distance – and to help in the welcome refuelling of the classic car industry.”



Advance tickets are available online until 8am on the morning of admission and are priced from just £10 for the drive in cinema and £18 for the accompanying classic car show, which includes access to the live track performances, competition car paddock, dealer displays, car-related traders, the Bonhams MPH auction plus the host of other attractions open at Bicester Heritage.



Advance Full Experience show tickets offer even greater value. Priced at just £25 for adults and £15 children (aged 5-15), these automatically give visitors access to the entire showground including a drive in movie of their choice. To meet the latest government guidance, a maximum of six tickets can be purchased with each booking.



Any remaining tickets will be available on arrival at Bicester Heritage at a £5 premium, so booking in advance is highly recommended.



To purchase tickets visit:

Final preparations for the eagerly-anticipated The Classic Car Drive In Weekend are now completed with gates at Bicester Heritage ready to open to the public at 10am on Friday morning.For the next three days, the sun-drenched 444-acre former WW2 RAF Bomber Training Station in rural Oxfordshire will be home to the ultimate Covid-compliant, outdoor Classic Car Show and Drive In Cinema.After a long hard summer, visitors will be treated to close to a thousand automotive pin-ups whether on track, on display, on sale or on two big silver screens.To provide show-goers with safe and socially-distanced spectating, hundreds of large bales have been positioned alongside Bicester Heritage’s test track on which 65 motor sport icons will be revving up and wowing enthusiasts with five daily performances throughout the event. Spectators will also be provided with Covid-compliant vantage points with defined trackside bays for ‘bubbles’ of up to six onlookers.Legendary race and rally champions performing include Grand Prix, Le Mans, Vintage and Touring cars and include a special tribute to the late, great Colin McRae on the 25anniversary of the swashbuckling Scot being crowned as Britain’s first World Rally Champion driver.Adding to the outstanding show, 30 of the country’s leading car clubs are maximising the wonderful opportunity to re-engage with their many marque and model followers with glittering displays of their own.Close by in the airy Hanger 113, Bonhams MPH has assembled an incredible line-up of classic vehicles. These will be exhibited throughout The Classic Car Drive In Weekend before coming under the auctioneer’s hammer on Sunday.While the timely sights and sounds of so many automotive icons – together with an enthralling visit to Bicester Heritage, the UK’s first Centre of Excellence for Historic Motoring – will be a major draw, the first drive-in cinema dedicated entirely to epic car-themed movies is another of the ground-breaking event’s big attractions.With two big screens each featuring three films a day, there is a great choice of car-centric movies, too, ranging from cult classics such as The Italian Job and Baby Driver to heroic motor sport movies including Rush, Senna and Le Mans ’66.“It’s just wonderful to be on site at Bicester Heritage and see just how excited everyone is to be here,” enthused Bas Bungish, show director. “These have been tough times but The Classic Car Drive In Weekend is ready to put smiles back on faces, to renew friendships – albeit at a social distance – and to help in the welcome refuelling of the classic car industry.”Advance tickets are available online until 8am on the morning of admission and are priced from just £10 for the drive in cinema and £18 for the accompanying classic car show, which includes access to the live track performances, competition car paddock, dealer displays, car-related traders, the Bonhams MPH auction plus the host of other attractions open at Bicester Heritage.Advance Full Experience show tickets offer even greater value. Priced at just £25 for adults and £15 children (aged 5-15), these automatically give visitors access to the entire showground including a drive in movie of their choice. To meet the latest government guidance, a maximum of six tickets can be purchased with each booking.Any remaining tickets will be available on arrival at Bicester Heritage at a £5 premium, so booking in advance is highly recommended.To purchase tickets visit: www.theclassiccarshowuk.com Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.