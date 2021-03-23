  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Proactive Boost delivered by Proactive Young People CIC

Testimonials

"I really enjoy your Towcester site there is just so much going on"
- June F
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: UK PPE Warehouse

Today Northamptonshire remembers those lost to Covid 19, and their loved ones

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 23rd March 2021 09:32

Today Northamptonshire remembers those lost to Covid 19, and their loved onesToday Northamptonshire remembers those lost to Covid 19, and their loved ones
 

Today, Tuesday 23 March 2021 marks the anniversary of the UK’s first Covid lockdown. 

In recognition of this, Marie Curie has organised a National Day of Reflection to remember those who have died in the pandemic and to support those who have been bereaved. 

Northamptonshire County Council staff is observing this one minute silence to celebrate the lives of those lost, at 12 noon today, and invites residents to do the same. 

Later in the day, at 8pm, residents may also like to join in a further one minute silence to remember those lost. 

They are invited to shine a light into the night sky from their doorsteps to create a “beacon of remembrance”. Use a torch, your phone or a candle to illuminate the sky around you. Alternatively, you can shine a light out of your window to show your support. 

Northamptonshire County Council Chief Executive Theresa Grant says:  

“Covid-19 has changed all of our lives and for many the past year has been incredibly difficult. On 23 March 2021, the National Day of Reflection, please join us in taking part in the midday silence to honour those who are no longer with us.“

Northamptonshire residents who are continuing to be affected by Covid 19 can find support information athttps://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-updates/Pages/request-help-and-support-coronavirus.aspx

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies