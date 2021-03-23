Today Northamptonshire remembers those lost to Covid 19, and their loved ones

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 23rd March 2021 09:32

Today, Tuesday 23 March 2021 marks the anniversary of the UK’s first Covid lockdown.

In recognition of this, Marie Curie has organised a National Day of Reflection to remember those who have died in the pandemic and to support those who have been bereaved.



Northamptonshire County Council staff is observing this one minute silence to celebrate the lives of those lost, at 12 noon today, and invites residents to do the same.



Later in the day, at 8pm, residents may also like to join in a further one minute silence to remember those lost.



They are invited to shine a light into the night sky from their doorsteps to create a “beacon of remembrance”. Use a torch, your phone or a candle to illuminate the sky around you. Alternatively, you can shine a light out of your window to show your support.



Northamptonshire County Council Chief Executive Theresa Grant says:

“Covid-19 has changed all of our lives and for many the past year has been incredibly difficult. On 23 March 2021, the National Day of Reflection, please join us in taking part in the midday silence to honour those who are no longer with us.“



Northamptonshire residents who are continuing to be affected by Covid 19 can find support information athttps://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-updates/Pages/request-help-and-support-coronavirus.aspx

