£12.50 to drive in Towcester announced with new ULEZ

Author: Avril Phool Published: 1st April 2022 00:12

Towcester is to introduce a ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) that will mean that all vehicles that are not compliant will have to pay £12.50 per day to drive within Towcester.

This includes the A5 trunk road running through the Roman Town.

The only exemption will be for fully electric vehicles. Lorries and vans will have to pay £17.50 per day.

The new zone starts at the A43/A5 roundabout in the north and continues to what will be the new roundabout for the Towcester relief road near Cowpastures Lane in the South.

The relief road will be exempt from the charge.

In the east - the charge will start the Hulcot/Northampton Road junction with the A43.

In the West at the Mcdonalds/Abthorpe roundabout.

Avril Phool speaking on behalf of the ULEZ speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 said, “This zone is not about revenue generation its about clean air.

“Towcester has very high pollution levels by the Town Hall on Watling Street and something needs to be done about it - we only saw a reduction in the pollution during the first Covid-19 Lockdown in 2020.

“With no future guarantee of the A5 being de-trunked through the town, this scheme will help persuade drivers to avoid the town.

“We will be operating on the same basis as the Dart crossing on the M25, there will be no toll booths, but we will be using ANPR (automatic number plate recognition). Users have until midnight the same day to pay the charge online - failure to pay in time will have a penalty of £100 reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

"We are looking at a resident's discount scheme to be introduced in April 2023 based on their Council Tax.

“We anticipate the new scheme being up and running by noon on Friday 1st April 2022.”

