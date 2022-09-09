West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet to determine proposal to ensure continuation of key engineering projects

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 9th September 2022 08:29

Councillors will meet next week to consider plans to ensure the continuity of key highways infrastructure projects across West Northamptonshire.

At their meeting on Tuesday, 13 September 2022, Cabinet members will discuss proposals for a new contract with engineering consultancy WSP to continue to provide expert technical guidance and support on specific large-scale highways projects.

The aim of this interim arrangement is to ensure these projects continue to move forward without additional costs or potential delays from the appointment of a new supplier.

WSP has been working with Kier since 2008 on the countywide highways maintenance contract, set up by the previous county council, which ends next month.

On 12 September WNC will launch its new highways maintenance contract solely with Kier, which includes maintaining local roads, footpaths, signage and drainage, repairing potholes and winter gritting, alongside professional services.

The proposed new contract award to WSP will focus on the engineering specialists continuing to oversee the progress of large-scale projects including A43 Phase 3, Northampton North West relief Road, Northamptonshire Strategic Transport Model, Development Management advice concerning Northampton Gateway, Northampton Growth Management Strategy projects and Long Buckby Flood Alleviation scheme.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for environment, transport, highways and waste at WNC, said: “The Council has a long-established working relationship with WSP, and they have the expertise to oversee the continuation of vital and ongoing Highways projects.

"As our previous contractual arrangements with them are coming to an end, we need to award a new contract specifically for continuity of certain key projects they have been working on, so that we deliver these improvements to services and our highway network for the benefit of our residents and businesses, while avoiding any unnecessary additional cost and risk."

The Cabinet will determine proposals on Tuesday 13 September, and will outline next steps for the contract on the website following Cabinet meeting.

To view the cabinet report, visit: https://westnorthants.moderngov.co.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=143&MId=689&Ver=4

For information on Highway services in West Northamptonshire, visit: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/highways

