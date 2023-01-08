Whittlebury Park to host spectacular Wedding Showcase

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 3rd January 2023 10:11

Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa Resort, one of the most enchanting wedding venues in the idyllic Northamptonshire countryside, will host its Wedding Showcase on January 8 2023.

The spectacular fayre will give visitors the chance to meet the Whittlebury Park wedding team, chat with the hotel’s hand-picked suppliers and indulge in a selection of delicious canapes prepared by Whittlebury Park’s award-winning chefs, all while enjoying a glass of bubbly.

Floral design specialists, Charlotte Ayre Floral Design, and bespoke wedding cake creators, Lisa Adams Cakes, are just two of the suppliers that will be on hand to help couples plan their perfect day.

Whittlebury Park, an award-winning four-star hotel, is licensed for ceremonies and offers several stunning wedding venues within its 700 acres of picturesque parkland, as well as catering for outdoor weddings.

Accommodating between 70 and up to 350 guests, these include The Orangery, with its sweeping wrought iron staircase, captivating grand piano and waterfall adjacent to the entrance, the Pavilion, home to a classical fireplace, charming balcony and enchanting woodland scenery, and The Atrium, which provides breath-taking views across the ancient oak parkland.

The countryside hotel has built a reputation for excellent food, personal service and individual attention that makes it easy for couples to turn their dream weddings into reality.

Tickets are free for the event which is open from 11am until 3pm.

For more information, or to register, please visit: https://www.whittlebury.com/events/wedding-showcase?Date=20230108.

