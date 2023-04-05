  • Bookmark this page

Easter at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 5th April 2023 17:01
If you're looking for a lovely way to spend the Easter weekend in the heart of Towcester then why not pop into Towcester Mill Brewery? Open all weekend - and Monday too!
 
"With pizzas from Nonna Lucia's on the Friday evening, folk music on Easter Sunday afternoon, and the weather looking dry and bright, we're hoping for a great weekend," said brewery director John Evans. "Pop along if you're out and about and grab a drink while you're here!"

The Tap Room is open:
  • Good Friday - 12pm-11pm
  • Easter Saturday - 12pm-11pm
  • Easter Sunday - 12pm-7pm
  • Bank Holiday Monday - 12pm-5pm

The Bottle Shop will be open:
  • Good Friday - 12pm-5pm
  • Easter Saturday - 12pm-5pm
  • Easter Sunday - closed
  • Bank Holiday Monday - closed

"There are also plenty of bottled beers available in the Bottle Shop to keep you going over the Easter weekend if you're based at home or seeing friends and family," added John. Cheers!
