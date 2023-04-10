Towcester Farmers Market at Easter

Author: Nick Holder Published: 10th April 2023 12:11

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 14th Apri 2023, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

Fresh fruit and vegetables will be provided by Mollys Pantry as a new stall holder, joining the many regular local businesses already at the market, many of whom had to miss the last market due to horrendous weather. Thankfully the forecast for this month is significantly better.

We are also expecting another new cake seller to join us for the first time, while we continue to look to expand the market further in the near future.

There may be a visit from a local radio presenter to do an interview with our recycle stall holder, Anne, from The Green Machine, after ill health prevented a visit last month. She will be there, so don't forget suitable containers to refill with their wide range of available products. And the very popular Cheese on Towcest' will have their trailer there too.

For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month. Look for us on Whatsapp too.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647

