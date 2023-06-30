  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"By the way, it is great, being across the ocean, to be able to feel like I am dropping in for a look around Towcester, especially when pictures of places I have visited appear. When my family last liv..." more
- Phil Lord, NYC
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Berrys Commercial Surveyors

Towcester Mill Film Night

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 27th June 2023 13:56
Towcester Mill Brewery is holding its first film night on 30 June 2023, (50 years to the day when Towcester Cinema closed down)
 
Towcester Mill Brewery is holding its first film night on 30 June 2023, (50 years to the day when Towcester Cinema closed down)

Did you know that Towcester once had its own Cinema? Built by Lord Hesketh as a gift for his wife, the cinema first opened in December 1939. It was a 890 seat purpose built elegant and luxurious cinema which screened films right through until the late 1960s. In the early 1970s however, falling audience numbers and income forced it to close on 30 June 1973.

Now, 50 years later, on 30 June 2023, Towcester Mill Brewery will be holding its first Film Night in recognition of that anniversary - and tickets are available now! 

The first screening will be Mamma Mia! and tickets are limited so please do book as soon as you can via the Mill's website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.
 
Food will be available in true cinema style as Brad's Banquets will be serving hot dogs on the evening from 5pm outside the Mill, from just £5.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies