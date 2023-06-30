Towcester Mill Film Night

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 27th June 2023 13:56

Towcester Mill Brewery is holding its first film night on 30 June 2023, (50 years to the day when Towcester Cinema closed down)





Did you know that Towcester once had its own Cinema? Built by Lord Hesketh as a gift for his wife, the cinema first opened in December 1939. It was a 890 seat purpose built elegant and luxurious cinema which screened films right through until the late 1960s. In the early 1970s however, falling audience numbers and income forced it to close on 30 June 1973.



Now, 50 years later, on 30 June 2023, Towcester Mill Brewery will be holding its first Film Night in recognition of that anniversary - and tickets are available now!



The first screening will be Mamma Mia! and tickets are limited so please do book as soon as you can via the Mill's website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.

Food will be available in true cinema style as Brad's Banquets will be serving hot dogs on the evening from 5pm outside the Mill, from just £5.

