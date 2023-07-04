  • Bookmark this page

Travel plan for local residents during British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 4th July 2023 18:56
 
Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 a spokesman for West Northants Council said, "We’re really excited that the British Formula One Grand Prix is visiting West Northamptonshire this weekend.
"Residents nearby will receive a copy of the travel plan through their doors, but roads are expected to be busier than normal.
 
"We’re reminding those travelling to check out the travel plan to stay up to date: https://ow.ly/GHPX50P3oHP
"We hope anyone of you attending enjoy this fantastic annual event."
