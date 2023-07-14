Sponsored by: Berrys Commercial Surveyors
Towcester Farmers Market Expanding
|Author: Nick Holder
|Published: 12th July 2023 09:23
The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 14th July 2023, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.
The usual stall holders are expected as normal, including our fruit and veg seller, along with the regular selection of other traders who offer a wide range of locally produced offerings, and our recycle business will be with us as normal and our ever popular cheese trailer.
We continue to look to expand the market further and fully expect we will be able to attract new vendors through the summer months, and expect some of those stalls to be with us this month.
For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions Club:-
via email at towcesteranddistrictlions@gmail.com
or phone on 0345 833 5918
or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook
Comments
